Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Trading Up 2.3%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.23. Approximately 25,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 77,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAY.A shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.48.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.