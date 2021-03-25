Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (ADYEN, BYDGF, CHPT, CRAWA, CS, DRI, EKTAY, GD, NUVA, PRQR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 25th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of. Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $80.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $44.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €172.00 ($202.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.

