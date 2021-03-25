Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,453% compared to the average volume of 537 call options.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 2,858,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,123. Colfax has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -891.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

