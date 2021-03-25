StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927,756 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up about 1.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.30% of StoneCo worth $534,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $64.07. 46,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

