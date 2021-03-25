Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.45

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $188.22 million and $9.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015707 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,563,450 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

