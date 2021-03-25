Streamit Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,105.39 and approximately $80.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

