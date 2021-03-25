Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.00. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 230,218 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
