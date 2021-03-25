Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.00. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 230,218 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

