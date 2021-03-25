Streamr Reaches Market Capitalization of $137.70 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $137.70 million and $22.26 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 862,825,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.