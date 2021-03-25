Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 342,957 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

