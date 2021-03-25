Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Summit Materials worth $43,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Summit Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

SUM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.