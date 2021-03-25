Sun Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,654 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 145,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 132,069 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.10. 1,008,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

