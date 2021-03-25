SUN Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, SUN has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $120.50 million and approximately $258.96 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.75 or 0.00047128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00463810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00058700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00179198 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.00805487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00076948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,868,362 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

