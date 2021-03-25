Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Financial Comparison

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical 1.65% 4.11% 1.96% Sunoco 1.73% 22.04% 2.73%

China Petroleum & Chemical pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and Sunoco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical $421.14 billion 0.15 $8.32 billion $6.37 8.09 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.19 $313.00 million $2.27 14.00

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. China Petroleum & Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Petroleum & Chemical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sunoco 1 2 6 0 2.56

Sunoco has a consensus price target of $30.44, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Sunoco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than China Petroleum & Chemical.

Summary

Sunoco beats China Petroleum & Chemical on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores for and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery, petrochemical, and coal chemical products; import and export of petroleum products, natural gas, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; research, development, production, and sale of ethylene and downstream byproducts; provision of geophysical and drilling services, as well as well testing and measurement services; manufacturing production equipment; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.