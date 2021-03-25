Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $39.68 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.00 or 0.03105779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,553,667 coins and its circulating supply is 311,621,315 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.