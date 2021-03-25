SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00005457 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $287.09 million and $172.90 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00255220 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029968 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

