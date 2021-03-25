SushiSwap Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $14.96 or 0.00028868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $487.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 206,766,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

