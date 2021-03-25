Swingby Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $58.02 million and $3.39 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,333,708 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

