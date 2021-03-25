Swipe (SXP) One Day Volume Tops $415.72 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $256.91 million and $415.72 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00005607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00643342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.