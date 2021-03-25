Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.00

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 32144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSREY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.