Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 4,915,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,323. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

