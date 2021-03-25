Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $3.54. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 253,290 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

