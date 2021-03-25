Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $183.56 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $183.56 million and $7.33 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00333539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,031,013 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

