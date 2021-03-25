T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Sells $13,662.48 in Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Michael Terrence Gibbs sold 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $13,662.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,941.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Terrence Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Michael Terrence Gibbs sold 7,280 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $14,996.80.

TTOO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,146. The firm has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

