Tael Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $10.00, $6.32 and $45.75. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $62.56, $45.75, $5.22, $10.00, $18.11, $24.72, $6.32, $13.96, $4.92, $119.16 and $34.91. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

