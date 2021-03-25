Tap (XTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $484,714.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

