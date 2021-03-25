Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $35,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 553,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE TARO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,958. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.