Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 1-Year High at $780.80

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 780.80 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 770.60 ($10.07), with a volume of 15419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 766.20 ($10.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 742.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 683.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

