TD Securities Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$7.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$218.43. 39,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$215.76. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$132.60 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

