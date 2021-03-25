TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.44% of TechTarget worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $200,621.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,107.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,540 shares of company stock worth $2,180,122. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

