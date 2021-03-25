TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%.

TELA stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912 in the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

