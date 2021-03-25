Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $388.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

