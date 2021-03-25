Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.61% of Teleflex worth $2,032,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 333.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

TFX opened at $403.66 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.94 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

