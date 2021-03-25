Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Trading Down 3.9%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.