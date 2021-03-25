Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Down 7.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 9,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

