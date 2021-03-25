Tensile Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tensile Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Crown comprises 9.9% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Crown worth $84,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.80. 7,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

