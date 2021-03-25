TERA (TERA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $218,207.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, TERA has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. TERA has a market cap of $9.65 million and $218,207.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

