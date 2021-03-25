TerraKRW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $807,023.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $807,023.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00459380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00058170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00177872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00813482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,729,820,492 coins and its circulating supply is 51,729,091,383 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

