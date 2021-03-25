Tether Market Cap Tops $40.27 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion and approximately $93.50 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 41,636,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,225,509,134 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.