Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.80. 229,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,617. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $182.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

