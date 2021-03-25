Tezos Price Tops $4.02 (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and $427.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos token can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00007675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00031896 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 764,401,338 tokens. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.