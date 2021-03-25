The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of The Clorox worth $65,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Clorox by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $189.22 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

