The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Sells $382,320.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $382,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,586,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,561. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Gap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Gap by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

