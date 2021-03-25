The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,802 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 2.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 103,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,467. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.