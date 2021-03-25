The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.51. 265,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $296.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average of $273.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

