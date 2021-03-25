The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 12,446 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Raymond James worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

