The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,517 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

MGM stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

