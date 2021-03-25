The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 94,949 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.69% of Central Garden & Pet worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

