The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.83% of ChannelAdvisor worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 99,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 60,636 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 37.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold 440,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,922,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $603.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

