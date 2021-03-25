The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,012 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.