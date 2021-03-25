The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

NYSE BXP opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

